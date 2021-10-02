Located on a wonderful street quietly tucked away from busy Missoula yet just moments away from Reserve St., this large mature home sits on a lovely tree covered lot that's close to an acre in size bordering a seasonal ditch and lovely common area. A nearby connecting trail takes you to the Milwaukee Tr. which leads straight to the heart of Missoula for great biking/walking to downtown. The lot features a majestic circular driveway, UG sprinklers and is partially fenced. There's plenty of room to spread out and lots of parking. The oversized garage has openers and leads to a nice covered deck/porch perfect for an afternoon BBQ or relaxation. The kitchen has been re-done and there's an open feel and gas fireplace in the large living room. Storage galore and more it's a great property!
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $725,000
