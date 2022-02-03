5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $725,000

Open house Sunday 2/6 1-3 p.m. Charming University District home near Bonner Park with the perfect mix of historic character and tasteful updates. 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with over 2500 square feet of living space. Features include inviting living and dining room with big windows for great light, newly refinished original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. The 5785 square foot lot has a sizeable fenced back yard with paver patio and detached garage that includes bonus shed space. The front deck has built-in seating facing this idyllic tree-lined Missoula street with views of Mount Sentinel. New roof in 2014. This is a classic beauty in one of the best locations in Missoula. Call Chase Jones at (406) 207-4868, or your real estate professional.