5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $729,000

5 bedroom, 3.5 bath South Hills home built in 1994 on nearly 3/4 of an acre with unbeatable views of Lolo Peak, the Missoula Valley and North to Snowbowl. 2 floors above grade and a walk-out daylight basement combine for 4,296 interior square feet. Main floor has vaulted ceilings, a grand staircase, laundry/mudroom from garage, 1/2 bath, gas fireplace, access to a spacious back deck, multiple dining and lounging areas and an open kitchen with new appliances, quartz countertops, pantry and a corner sink. Upper floor has tastefullly remodeled master suite with its own little porch. Also there is an additional bathroom serving two bedrooms. Lower level has open family room/theatre area/wet bar with another fireplace and additional 2 bedrooms and bathroom.