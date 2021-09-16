5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $739,900

OPEN HOUSE SUN 1-3 SEPT 12. The first of 3 new homes on Arnold Lane is almost complete. 5 bedroom 3 bath home located just west of Missoula and has a great open floor plan with the master on the main. The master bathroom is gorgeous with a double vanity, a freestanding tub, walk in shower and separate water closet. The master bedroom also has the walk in closet of your dreams. On the main floor are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Upstairs there are 2 large rooms that provide you with many options. The rooms could be used as bedrooms, a family room, a game room, a workout room and more. There is also a full bath upstairs. The 2 car garage is spacious and you can park a camper or boat on the lot or there is room to build a shop. Note Arnold Lane is scheduled to be fully paved.