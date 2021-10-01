5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $739,900

This is the 2nd of 3 new homes on Arnold Lane, west of Missoula. This home has an open floor plan with the master on the main. The master bathroom is gorgeous with a double vanity, a freestanding tub, walk in shower and separate water closet. On the main floor are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. Upstairs there are 2 large rooms that provide you with many options. The rooms could be used as bedrooms, a family room, game room. There is also a full bath . The 2 car garage is spacious and you can park a camper or boat on the lot. There is also room to build a shop. Buyer can choose paint colors and some interior finishes. Note Arnold Lane is scheduled to be fully paved. It does not map yet so use Bisson Lane for locating. Listed by KC Hart.