5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $755,000

PRICE REDUCED! Gorgeous almost brand new home in the Maloney Ranch subdivision. This custom home is one of kind and sits on a half acre lot with outstanding views of Snowbowl and the Missoula Valley. This home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 bonus rooms and a 3 car garage. The open floor plan centers around the high-end kitchen that has quartz counter tops and high-end stainless steel appliances.You're going to fall in love with the owner's bedroom and bathroom that has a dual walk-in shower and soaking tub.The property features hybrid wood floors, central vac, energy efficient walls, huge family room, private patio, underground sprinklers, work out room, gas fireplace, storage, A/C, energy efficient furnace, 2 water heaters, concrete flooring and a man cave above the garage. Bring offer