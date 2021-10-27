Situated on a beautifully landscaped over half acre lot on a private end cul-de-sac, this immaculate property features breathtaking views of the Missoula Valley from its expansive windows. Meticulously and tastefully updated with new paint and trim, much new carpet, window coverings, range, water heater, many new Anderson windows and with so much more, this home is move in ready for any discerning buyer. Beyond the updating you'll enjoy the privacy of the Timbertech deck or welcoming patio on those summer and fall evenings as well as the fenced yard with UG sprinklers. With A/C, a large garage with opener and more, it's difficult in this market to find such a nice home in a convenient, private location at this price. Call Tonda Richards at 406-544-7846 or your real estate professional
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $779,000
