This beautiful Ranch Club home will appeal to any buyer since it is designed with a main-level living floor plan. This design offers the convenience of living on a single level including a master bedroom with en-suite, eat in kitchen, living room, laundry and mudroom, deck and more. There have been many upgrades making it turn-key for any new buyer! New main level flooring, lighting fixtures, top of the line plumbing fixtures, black stainless kitchen appliances that are under two years old and the exterior was painted in 2020. These are just some of the highlights in this immaculate, well cared for home. This custom built home also has the special touches and conveniences that make you (and any pets) feel more at home.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $780,000
