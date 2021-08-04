5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $789,000

New construction approximately 60 days from completion. Proven 2 story plan that features all main level living and then two large bedrooms/family rooms up over the garage with a full bathroom. Can be a 5 bedroom home or 4 bedroom plus a secondary living area. Open floor plan with a nice master suite and utilities on the main. Grizzly Den is a wonderful neighborhood of approximately 20 homes. The lot is large enough that the new owner could build a shop. Home is on the end of the street so no through traffic and the views are good. Secure now and the buyer can still choose some interior finishes. Price includes sprinklers/sod/central air. Listed by KC Hart