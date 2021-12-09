5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $795,000

A University Area Gem. Up to 5 bedrooms and 2 3/4 Baths with a wonderful garden setting (more about that in a minute), outdoor kitchen, electric car fueling station, a wet bar, and it is just a block and a half from the University of Montana. Remodeled and fully inspected by the city of Missoula, it is move in ready. As you walk through the front gate you are surrounded by a stunning flower and plant garden with sitting areas that give you privacy and views of Mount Sentinel. Close to everything including shopping, restaurants, downtown, healthcare and more in one of Missoula's most prestigious and sought after neighborhoods. Call Bob Zimorino at 406 239 9795 or your real estate professional.