Custom Built home on almost a half acre lot in the desirable last phase of Invermere Sub Division. Construction by Award Winning McElmurry Homes. This large lot backs up to a natural common area, and is within walking distance to the neighborhood park. The Invermere sub division also allows for shops and RV parking pads to assist your Montana life style. Contact MerriLee Valentine at 406-370-4984 or your Real Estate Professional for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $838,130
