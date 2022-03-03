5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $848,900

Spacious 5 bedroom home in Grassland area, over 1/2 acre lot. Open mountain and Missoula valley views from back deck and patio, lovely backyard with extensive landscaping, various perennial plantings, 16x16 shed. 3 car attached garage, 3rd stall is appx 20x30 with 10' door for larger vehicles. Addl gravel parking area alongside garage for another vehicle. Interior features wood flooring, newer carpet in living and dining rooms. Main floor has a spacious living room with door to back deck. Formal dining room with trayed ceiling. Kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast seating area, oak cabinetry, black appliances, tile flooring. Laundry/mud room conveniently located between garage and kitchen. Large master suite, bath has dual sinks and vanity areas, oversized shower.