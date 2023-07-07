Luxury, Quality, Style.. YES, please! This newly constructed 5 bed, 3.5 bath home by Freedom Builders optimizes views, individual spaces & the overall feel of the home. The beautiful inviting entry will draw you in. With 14ft ceilings, the living room is beyond impressive with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace surround, LVP floors, & crisp white moldings. The covered wrap around deck will make you never want to leave home to relax. The modern open kitchen features custom cabinetry, large center island, & stainless appliances. Central vacuum system, walk-in closet in primary bedroom, and custom tiled shower are just a few of the upgrades. Two additional bedrooms & full bath finish off the 2nd floor. Needing more room? The fully finished basement boasts two bedrooms full bath and family room. For more information call or text Brenda Foster @ 406-531-0050 or your real estate professional.