Welcome to 7004 Guinevere Drive, a lovely property that embodies the perfect blend of style, space, and modern living. Located in a peaceful neighborhood of Missoula, this home offers light and bright interiors with plenty of room for everyone. From the crown molding in the entrance foyer, high ceilings and the modern finishes throughout, this home is designed with attention to detail. The beautiful timber vinyl-plank flooring adds warmth and elegance to the open floor plan complete with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and a neutral paint palette on the walls. With 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this house is designed to accommodate your every need. All the bedrooms are bright and spacious with custom built-in wood closets; the master has a walk-in closet, a fireplace, and a beautiful ensuite. 2 contemporary bathrooms and a luxurious half bathroom service the remainder of the home. Prepare to be amazed by the incredible kitchen, complete with modern appliances and abundant storage space. Relax in the multitude of living spaces, work from the home office, contemporary great room with picture windows and fireplace or entertain outdoors on the airy deck complete with an electric fireplace. There is also the added highlight in the state-of-the-art theater room with a wet bar, fully sound-insulated for the ultimate entertainment experience. There is a +/- 18' 6" x 16 poured concrete foundation with its own dedicated service and gas line, ready for a shop or whatever else your heart desires. Other notable features of this property include a central vacuum system and a Culligan system providing clean and filtered water along with water conditioning. If you're seeking a peaceful retreat with ample space and modern amenities, look no further. Arrange a showing today and experience the lifestyle you've been dreaming of at 7004 Guinevere Drive. For more information, please call Heather at 406-253-7972 or your real estate professional. Please see agent remarks for offer submission details.