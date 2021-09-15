Beautiful, spacious home on a full acre in the Target Range area! You have to see it with your own eyes! On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and a living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace plus an attached 3 car garage. Downstairs is a full finished basement with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 bonus rooms and so much more including a storage room, a living room and a bar/kitchen area! Outside you will find a beautifully landscaped yard with underground sprinklers, a large shop and a batting cage! One Year Home Warranty included with the sale of the house!! Call Mark McQuirk at 406-880-7253/406-290-9704, or your real estate professional.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's why you could be looking at a major income cut once your career comes to an end.
Through legal representation, Missoula County Republican Party chairperson Vondene Kopeski released a statement on an interaction with mayoral candidate Jacob Elder on Aug. 27.
The driver, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene. She was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot.
Missoula County reported 114 new cases on Friday and has 852 active cases.
A temporary order of protection filed against a UM classmate by Jacob Elder was dismissed in Missoula Municipal Court on Thursday afternoon.
A Missoula man died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning near Milford Colony on Montana Highway 200.
They also urge support from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Board of Regents to defend the policies in court if challenged.
- Updated
MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association.
Kevin W. Sandberg, 59, appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday afternoon. He is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, both felonies.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Missoula County is reaching an all-time record set in November of 2020.