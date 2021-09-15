 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,000

Beautiful, spacious home on a full acre in the Target Range area! You have to see it with your own eyes! On the main floor you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a sitting room, dining room, kitchen and a living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace plus an attached 3 car garage. Downstairs is a full finished basement with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 bonus rooms and so much more including a storage room, a living room and a bar/kitchen area! Outside you will find a beautifully landscaped yard with underground sprinklers, a large shop and a batting cage! One Year Home Warranty included with the sale of the house!! Call Mark McQuirk at 406-880-7253/406-290-9704, or your real estate professional.

