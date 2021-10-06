5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,000

 Skip to main content
Sophistication and charm at its finest, all while being situated on the iconic tree lined street, Hilda Avenue. This 1930's white farmhouse style stunner was born on a large corner lot right across the street from the lively Bonner Park in the University District. This home features, 5 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living room spaces, 2 fireplaces, a gorgeous formal large dining room and the most beautiful, private landscaped backyard. Enjoy a quick walk or bike ride to the University of Montana, the beautiful clark fork river, trail systems or Downtown Missoula. Listed by Leland Reed.

