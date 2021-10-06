5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,000

Sophistication and charm at its finest, all while being situated on the iconic tree lined street, Hilda Avenue. This 1930's white farmhouse style stunner was born on a large corner lot right across the street from the lively Bonner Park in the University District. This home features, 5 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living room spaces, 2 fireplaces, a gorgeous formal large dining room and the most beautiful, private landscaped backyard. Enjoy a quick walk or bike ride to the University of Montana, the beautiful clark fork river, trail systems or Downtown Missoula. Listed by Leland Reed.