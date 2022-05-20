5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,000

This 5 bed 3 bath zero entry home has it all!Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan & plenty of storage & upgrades. Entering you will find 2 bedrooms & a full bath. Continuing on you will find a large open kitchen, dining & living room with amazing views out the large plentiful windows. Perfectly placed hookups behind the wall art make this a great TV space as well! To the left you will find a large primary bedroom with huge walk-in closet & beautifully appointed ensuite with 0 entry shower. Laundry & garage access are also conveniently located on the main floor. Spacious deck w/ hot tub, plenty of room & rated to 50 people!Downstairs is the perfect space to entertain or enjoy some down time in the den/wet bar with walk out patio, 2 beds, a bath & plenty of storage. Don't Miss This!