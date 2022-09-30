Located in a sprawling corner lot, surrounded by well-manicured landscaping and with jaw-dropping views of the mountains, this two-story house is waiting for you to come home!You will love the expansive interiors of this property. The open, spacious kitchen is as stylish as it is functional, and it's been upgraded with modern GE appliances. It has a chic island for cooking or eating, a walk-in pantry, and a dry bar. Adjacent to it, you'll find the large, partially-covered patio, where you can have casual meals outdoors while you enjoy the picturesque views.The living room is the center of this home, with stunning 10 ft ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of air and natural light.
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $899,900
