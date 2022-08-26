 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $900,000

New build to start in 2023 in the highly desirable Invermere neighborhood in Miller Cr. The level lot is near the end of the cul de sac and close to the new 4 acre park. The floor plan is strictly an example of what the builder feels would be a great house on this lot. It features 5 bed/3 bath on a full walk out daylight basement. Consider a 2 bedroom main to give more living space for a 4 bed home. Garage can be larger or smaller. The builder has a great draftsman available and can customize this house or start from scratch. Invermere is one of the few new areas that allow RV/boat parking. This is the final phase of this new neighborhood and will be sold out soon. Listed by KC Hart.

