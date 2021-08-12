5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $939,000

Welcome to 7005 Guinevere Dr. - a brand new luxurious ranch style home built by Hard To Beat Construction. Fantastic views of Lolo Peak and surrounding area. The home features over 4000 sq. ft. of clean, modern farmhouse finishes consisting of 5Beds/3Baths with too many amenities to list, a truly must see to appreciate property. As you walk through the oversized 42'' Alder front door, you are greeted with an inviting and large entry including a built in bench with floating shelf and a floor-to-ceiling vertical shiplap accent wall, highlighting the main floors 10' ceiling's and 8' interior solid slab doors. Main floor consists of chef's kitchen with Quartz countertops, massive island, 48'' Thor Range with custom hood and a large walk-in pantry complete with cabinets and a drawer microwave.