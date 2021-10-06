5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $970,000

Charming University home on a corner lot directly across from Bonner Park, corner of Hilda and Evans. Additional 1BR 1bath guest/rental house with 1BR 1bath, living room and kitchen, partial unfinished basement/laundry area. Detached 2 car garage with full attic storage. Original hardwood flooring, gas fireplace with brick front in living room. Kitchen with breakfast nook, storage under bench seating. Main floor laundry room. Much updating thru out, very well maintained. Period built ins, features thru out. New furnace and hot water heater in main house. Fenced backyard, underground sprinklers, garden area. 2 blocks from Paxson School, close to the U.