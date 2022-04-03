 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $998,800

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $998,800

Stunning remodeled home in the sought after Invermere sub division! Stately colonial exterior meets modern farmhouse interior. Upon entrance, this house will make you want to sit down and stay awhile. It exudes ''Welcome''. Your curiosity will drive you to explore the even more rooms that have designer fingerprints all over them. The primely situated parcel is on a 16,000+ sq ft mature Pine studded lot with gorgeous views and just a half block from the park. 5 bed + bonus and 4 bath home offers 3 levels of space, wonderful SPACE. Fresh paint, new carpet, and modern wallpaper make this an extraordinary offering.

