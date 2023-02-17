Nestled within the historic Bitterroot Valley near the historic town of Stevensville in Western Montana, you will discover majestic mountains and a renewed way of life at Elk Ridge Estates. A distinct community framed by breathtaking vistas, overlooking the Bitterroot Valley and Sapphire Mountain ranges, the stage is set for this new construction home. Beyond the private entrance, Elk Ridge Estates consists of over 96 acres of majestic rolling vistas with intersecting water features occasioned with wild game. Residents will have access to over 14 acres of open space with a seasonal stream and a pond...a true haven for outdoor enthusiasts. As you enter this 5 bd home through the foyer, discover vaulted ceilings in the great room with a fireplace and windows showcasing the valley view
5 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $1,300,000
