Nestled on a 3.15-acre lot in the stunning Rugged Ridge neighborhood of Stevensville, Montana, this one-of-a-kind 1-story house is set to be built by the reputable Beauchamp Constructions LLC. The home boasts an impressive 3,921 square feet of living space, including five spacious bedrooms and four luxurious bathrooms. The house is designed with an open-concept floor plan, allowing for seamless transitions between the living room, dining room, and kitchen. As you step into the home, you are greeted by an inviting foyer that leads to a bright and airy living room with expansive windows that showcase the dramatic mountain views. The living room flows seamlessly into a gourmet kitchen, which features custom cabinetry, and a large island. For more info text: BRE to: 59559. For additional details call Jeremy Williams @ 406-926-6767 or your Real Estate professional. (See Additional Remarks) The house is conveniently located close to the Bitterroot River fishing access, offering the perfect opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy Montana's renowned fishing and natural beauty. Additionally, the home's location provides easy access to Missoula, with a quick commute to the city's shopping, dining, and cultural attractions. The spacious primary bedroom offers a relaxing retreat with a spa-like ensuite bathroom, complete with a soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. The other four bedrooms offer ample space and each has an ensuite bathroom, providing privacy and convenience for family and guests. The house is designed to maximize indoor-outdoor living, with multiple doors leading to a covered outdoor patio area, perfect for entertaining or simply relaxing while enjoying the magnificent Montana scenery. The Beauchamp Constructions LLC team has paid close attention to detail in crafting this home, with high-end finishes and quality construction materials throughout. Overall, this stunning 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom house on Rugged Ridge is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a luxurious residence in one of Montana's most sought-after neighborhoods. With its dramatic mountain views, proximity to outdoor recreation, and quick commute to Missoula, this home offers an unparalleled Montana living experience.