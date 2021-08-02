5 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $2,200,000

Beautiful custom built home with spectacular panoramic views! Features vaulted ceilings, large windows, custom cabinets, gorgeous curved stairway, state of the art HVAC system & low utility bills, full walk out lower level features safe room, theater room & bar. Wrap around covered porch and patio. The 5,000 sf two level garage with drive through 12 ft. doors & heated floors provides endless personal & commercial possibilities! Awesome location on paved county road . See documents for full details. Electric gated entry opens to manicured landscape, paved driveway, water feature and over 50 trees and flower gardens. Septic is permitted for 3 bedrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors. The 2 car attached garage provides convenient parking for the home while the separate shop with heated floors might be used for a multitude of purposes. RV parking also available.