5 Best CBD Gummies of 2022: Top CBD Brands to Buy Hemp Gummies Online

No matter if you have stress from school, work, or everyday life, all of that can now come to an end. With the best CBD gummies on the market, you can now enjoy everything you want without unnecessary worrying.

Whether you want to enjoy your free time or you want to go to a party with your friends, CBD gummies might be exactly what you need. That’s why we are here to simplify the buying experience for you. We are reviewing some of the best CBD gummies on the market to help you make the right choice!

We have elaborated on the factors that lead us to choosing the CBD hemp gummies. Every CBD brand listed here is unique in its own way, and we found out the exact things that make the brand significant from others.

The 5 Best CBD Gummies on the Market:

1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummy Edibles & Hemp Gummies; Editor’s Pick

2. BudPop - Best CBD Gummies; CBD + CBN Turmeric & Ashwagandha Benefits

3. Hollyweed CBD - Top choice for Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies & Edibles

4. Cheef Botanicals - Most Potent Hemp Infused CBD Edibles

5. FAB CBD - Premium CBD Gummies & CBD Products Online

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best CBD Gummy Edibles & Hemp Gummies; Editor’s Pick









Exhale is ranked as the best company that offers CBD gummies. They’ve succeeded because of their dedicated work and effort, and the praise is well deserved. They guarantee satisfaction for everyone who tries their premium, high-quality products.

The team behind the brand really cares about their customers, and Exhale puts people's needs above anything. This company is based in Los Angeles, and they sourced their hemp from the best farms in Colorado.

You can be sure that you only consume good, organic products because Exhale doesn't hide the lab results of each product. When you go to their website, you can find the reports and check the ingredients. They have a menu of products, and you can find nearly everything you need like flower, CBD oils, pre-rolls, gummies, and many more.

Customer Policies

Most of the orders are processed on the first day, while some take 1 or 2 days. Exhale's shipping days are from Monday to Saturday. If you purchase from them, you can choose one of their three types of shipping. The first one is Free Economy shipping, and if you choose this one, you'll get your product for about 10 days at most.

Standard Ground Shipping will deliver your order for up to 5 business days. Expedited shipping and the faster one will deliver your product 3 days after it's processed. And you're also able to get a full refund for the product in case of any dissatisfaction with it.

Features

Only natural ingredients are used in the formula of the CBD Isolate gummies. One gummy contains 25mg of CBD, so you don't need to stress about consuming too much or too little. There are also different flavors, and we're sure that you'll find your favorite one.

They are in convenient packaging, which makes them perfect to be carried around wherever you go. Put them in your backpack or in your purse, they really can fit anywhere. The Exhale gummies contain less than 0.3% THC, which is well within the regulations of the Farm Bill of 2018. For different needs, there are different potencies, which will allow you to choose the strength that works the best for you.

Pros

• Natural and organic

• Different potencies

• Vegan-friendly

• Third-party lab-tested

• Full-spectrum CBD

• Free shipping

• 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

• Only available online

Customer Experience

Satisfaction and happiness are the emotions of each user who has tried one of Exhale's products. A lot of people are in love with this brand and its friendly service. What's a big plus is that the CBD gummies may help with many health issues.

#2. BudPop - Best CBD Gummies; CBD + CBN Turmeric & Ashwagandha Benefits

BudPop’s premium products allow them to compete with other brands in the market. They grow their hemp in Nevada, and they carefully follow safety standards to guarantee the highest quality and purest hemp products.

All of BudPop's products are vegan-friendly because they don't contain any animal gelatin in their ingredients. Each of their products is tested and has a certificate for being potent, pure, clear, and safe products. BudPop also offers discounts for active military members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.

BudPop goes beyond the basic benefits that CBD may provide. They have combined hemp with other plants to make your experience more beneficial. If you need help with the products or you are confused about how to use them, you can contact BudPop's customer service, and they'll be ready to help you. There are a few flavors that are unique and delicious. The most popular ones are orange, watermelon, and mixed berry.

Customer Policies

You can know exactly when you'll get the product, thanks to the tracking number you'll receive in your email. After you place your order, BudPop will process it in about 2 days. You have 30 days to refund your product if you're not satisfied, but the item must be in the original package and unused.

Don't worry, and we know you need the product fast, so you can be sure that you'll have it in your hands anywhere between 5 and 7 days. It depends on your location. If you have problems with your order, you can ask for a refund. For any clarification, you can reach out to customer service.

Features

The BudPop's gummies contain both CBD and CBN. In one package, you'll find 30 gummies that consist of 300mg CBN and 75mg CBD. Even though there aren't many flavors available, the ones that you can find are great. The CBD gummies are safe for consumption, and the proof of that is that they are tested by third-party labs.

The perfect blend of CBD and CBN may make your physical discomfort disappear. They may not only be good for relieving anxiety, but they may also help you with digestive system issues. They are also free of chemicals, heavy metals, and additives that are toxic to your health. The best thing about these CBD gummies is that they may make your day more productive because they may give you motivation and focus.

Pros

• Affordable

• Delicious flavors

• Vegan-friendly

• Organic hemp

• Free shipping

• 30-day return policy

• Third-party lab tested

Cons

• No international shipping

Customer Experience

The customer reviews say that if you want a good night of sleep, you should try BudPop's CBD gummies. People love the idea of having a brand that cares about them without leaving their side. Customers love that they can rely on this brand and get everything they want in return.

#3. Hollyweed CBD - Top choice for Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies & Edibles

You may know Hollyweed CBD, from the Hollywood sign being changed to Hollyweed. The one responsible for this unique act was Zach Fernadez, who is a hemp plant advocate and multimedia artist. This happened in 2017 at the celebration of cannabis prohibition ending in California.

Hollyweed is located in Los Angeles, and it is obvious that this brand cares about its customers. The team behind Hollyweed consists of cannabis enthusiasts who have many years of experience in this CBD industry.

The brand has been featured by many famous magazines such as Vanity Fair, Time Magazine, and Reuters. Hollyweed is a very honest brand that will tell you everything you ask them. You can learn about the ingredients of the product and its manufacturing process. The organically grown hemp comes straight from the United States, which makes the product pure and potent.

Customer Policies

In addition to the 30 days that Hollyweed offers for requesting a refund, they offer another 15 days. So you have 45 days to return the product if you're not satisfied with it, and you’ll get a full refund.

Hollyweed also offers three types of shipping. When you choose what type of shipping you want, based on that, it will be shown a list of available dates for when the product will be delivered. After you make the purchase, your order will be processed and delivered between 3 and 10 days.

Features

The CBD gummies are full-spectrum. That means they are full of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes that are present in cannabis. You get more benefits from the CBD gummies because they are full-spectrum. The packaging is clean and minimalistic, which reflects the clean and pure gummies within.

The gummies are made only from natural and organic ingredients. The CBD infused gummies can be found in different potencies such as 300mg, 750mg, and 1500mg of CBD. When you consume the CBD gummies, you'll know exactly how much you put in your body because each gummy contains one serving size.

Pros

• Organic ingredients

• U.S. hemp

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Different potencies

• Free shipping

• Third-party lab testing

Cons

• Only available in one flavor

Customer Experience

If you look for Hollyweed reviews on Google, you'll see many satisfied people who didn't hold back about their thoughts on this brand and how great it is. Also, Hollyweed has been featured in many popular magazines, which tells us that there is a good reason for it.

#4. Cheef Botanicals - Most Potent Hemp Infused CBD Edibles







A brand is only popular by the work and dedication it puts into being successful. The same is the case with Cheef Botanicals. To be a competitor on the market, you have to make as nearly good products that are offered or to be better.

Cheef is a partner with farms in Colorado, where they extract the best pure hemp. A long time before Cheef Botanicals was created, the team was collecting their experiences in the organic food industry. Their products are some of the purest and safest for consumption.

This brand has a well-spelled-out dosage chart on their website to help you figure out the doses right for you.. There are also three relevant doses that are frequency, strength, and body weight. They also use the best extraction process to ensure the quality of products, and that is the CO2 extraction method.

Customer Policies

Cheef Botanicals offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied with the product, you can return it for a full refund.

After you purchase your product, Cheef processes the order for up to 2 days. You can also select what shipping method you'd like. There are three available including Free Economy Shipping, Standard Ground Shipping, and Expedited shipping. Depending on your selected method, you can either get your product in 3 days or 10 days at most.

Features

If you're worried about getting high, it's impossible because the gummies don't contain any elements of THC. Therefore you're safe. There are two forms of CBD gummies, and those are cubes gummies or ordinary fruity ones. If you're also vegan, you're safe to use the product due to the fact that they don't contain any animal gelatin in them. There are different strengths available, starting from as low as 300mg going up to 3000mg.

If you want to use the gummies for a long period of time before they go bad, you should keep them in the refrigerator. If you properly store them, you can extend their life up to 24 months. The CBD gummies contain all-natural ingredients such as oranges, apples, blackcurrant, pumpkin, rice syrup, and other similar organic ingredients.

Pros

• High potency

• Organic ingredients

• Great flavors

• Vegan-friendly

• Discounts available

• Free shipping

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Third-party lab tested

Cons

• Products take time to work

Customer Experience

If you choose Cheef, you should only expect good products. With Cheef's Botanicals, you enjoy premium quality products and great service. So if you ever want to try organic CBD products, your pick should be Cheef.

#5. FAB CBD - Premium CBD Gummies & CBD Products Online

What we all want is natural alternatives, so we don't have to depend on medical drugs which aren't always good for our health. We are in luck because FAB CBD is exactly the company we need when we're having problems related to our health. This company was created in 2017, and since then, they've been nothing but a successful brand.

ProVerde is a laboratory that does independent testing on FAB's products. That way, you know that everything you consume is labeled as a safe product. If you ever need questions, you can contact their service, and you'll be guided by the team. The most famous products for 2021 were the CBD edibles, included here are the CBD gummies.

They source their hemp from farms in Colorado. You can view all the results of each of their products so you can be sure that you only consume organic and natural products that are free from any harmful chemicals. FAB CBD is a brand you need to search for every time you need healthy alternatives.

Customer Policies

If you are not fully satisfied with your product, you can return it within 30 days after you have made the order. What you need to know is that the shipping costs aren't refundable. In case there's been an error with your product or if your product's been damaged or nonfunctional, then you can have paid return shipping.

There are different types of shipping you can choose from. From the shipping method comes the time of when the product will be in your hands. For example, if you choose international shipping, the product will be delivered in about 4 weeks at most. But when you choose standard shipping, you'll get your product in 5 days.

Features

These FAB CBD gummies are vegan, which makes it possible to be consumed by everyone. The package of the CBD gummies is simple bottles that are also designed in a unique way. You'll get many benefits of CBD if you start to consume them now.

When you consume the gummies, you know how much you take because with each broad-spectrum CBD gummy, you put 25mg of CBD in your body.

Pros

• Elegant packaging

• Third-party lab tested

• Non-GMO

• Vegan-friendly

• 30-day money-back guarantee

• Free shipping on orders $99+

• Natural ingredients

Cons

• Only available online

Customer Experience

If you check the ratings of FAB CBD, you'll only see 5 stars. That is because this company has a well-deserved reputation amongst thousands of loyal customers. Organic CBD gummies are the most popular product, and many people enjoy the benefits, but especially the fact that they may be a big help with sleeping problems.

Buying Guide: High-Quality CBD Gummies Online

• List of Ingredients

With just a simple pick in the ingredients list, you can see everything you need to know. It's very easy to get allergies, especially if you don't know what ingredients the product is made of. Sometimes, but not always, there is a list of the ingredients on the package of each product. But how can you be so sure that the brand didn't just put whatever ingredient they want just so they can make the product more appealing? But thanks to the certificates of analysis, you can deeply analyze the product and learn everything you need to know. Always choose a brand that has the COA available on their website.

• Extraction Method

If you have learned anything by now, you'll know that the cleanest and safest extraction method is CO2. There are many and many more techniques for extracting hemp, but you don't need them. It's a very delicate topic when it comes to hemp because it can easily absorb any harmful compounds. Choose what's best for you. Choose CO2.

• Certificate of Analysis

The only time a brand is honest is when they know that the only thing they offer is quality goods. You should be able to find traces from the COA reports on the brand's website because if not, then you can easily eliminate that company and move on to another.

• Customer’s Recommendation

If you want to find out more about the brand faster, you should check the customer reviews. People are honest and only give honest recommendations when they are satisfied or disappointed with their products. Therefore you now have a faster way to see whether the brand is worth it or not.

• Dosage

Whoever you are, the best way to learn what dose is perfect for you is by starting off with small amounts then increasing it till you get to the desired effects. Everyone is different, and you can't rely on someone who has a different dosage than the dose you should have.

How We Made the List of Top 5 Brands Selling Hemp Edibles:

We started by carefully analyzing each brand and its CBD products. We also know for a fact that you can easily get scammed by the companies you least expect. After we did our research, we were left with the CBD Companies that we earlier described. We made sure that the companies were not only here to steal your money but to offer great products. When it comes to health, you can never be too careful, and that applies to full spectrum CBD gummies too. All the unworthy competition was eliminated. Now you have a few worthy choices that can help you pick your best CBD gummies.

• Authenticity of Brand

We double-checked to make sure that we've selected the best brands for your satisfaction. When it comes to choosing a product that is meant to be consumed, it's important to check its sources. That means that you should do a little background check, and we did. But we didn't depend only on the fact that the brand was popular, because that can mean that it is popular even for being such a bad company.

What the brands promise, they stand by that. It doesn't matter if you choose FAB CBD, BudPop, or Exhale Wellness, you won’t be delivered a bad product. You also don't have to worry about consuming toxins in your health because you won't do such things.

• Source of Hemp

If you want to know one thing about what makes hemp CBD extracts so great, it is the place from where it's sourced. So when you're researching the hemp's source, make sure that the hemp is originally from Europe or the U.S. These are the places where the hemp is organically grown in safe and healthy ways. We are mentioning hemp because all the Broad-spectrum CBD products are organic hemp plants extracted.

• Customer Reviews

Before you decide about the brand, you should always consider the reviews by the customers. We checked this fact straight, and we eliminated every brand that had even one bad review. It's good to collect opinions from others who have tried the product before you. Never skip this step because it will tell you a lot of things that you need to know.

• Price

When you pay more for the product, that doesn't necessarily mean that the CBD product is good. But also, when you're paying a low price for something that should be for health benefits, you shouldn't expect to work in the best way possible. So that's why the price should be a mix of hard work and dedication, knowledge, and ingredients.

FAQs Regarding CBD & Hemp Edibles:

• What are CBD gummies?

CBD gummies, like the name itself tells us, are CBD Infused gummies or candies that have CBD oil as a part of their ingredients. The CBD oil is extracted from hemp and directly used in the formula of the CBD gummies. That way, when you stick to the dose, you'll get the health benefits that come from the CBD itself. Also, you should know that the recommended dose is 1 or 2 gummies per day.

• How many forms does CBD have?

There are three forms of CBD. Broad-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolate. The first one is only made from CBD with little traces of THC. Broad-spectrum CBD only contains CBD but without THC, and there are also other cannabinoids. The last one, or CBD isolate, only contains CBD, nothing else.

• Can you use CBD with other medications?

In some cases, you can combine CBD with other prescription medications. But sometimes, when you pair the CBD, it may affect the work of medication. Therefore it's always a good idea to consult with your doctor before you decide on something that is related to your health.

• How can you benefit from CBD gummies?

The best part about them is that you can consume the daily dose of organic cane sugar that also comes with many other benefits. For example, instead of the regular ones, CBD gummies may help you get through the day. They may be perfect for motivation so you can easily finish your daily tasks. You may even notice improvements in your sleep.

If you previously haven't been able to fall asleep faster, now you may. The CBD also works as a serotonin booster, so you won't be that moody person who is constantly angry with everyone and everything. They're great even for any pain-related symptoms.

• How should you store CBD gummies?

If you want your delicious CBD gummies to last longer, you should keep them in the refrigerator or in cold rooms. They last longer when you know how to take care of them. You can even freeze them if you consider using them later in life.

• Are CBD gummies as effective as other CBD products?

The only thing different about these CBD gummies is the fact that they're edibles that take some time before you start feeling the effects. That's the only difference. And that is because when you digest them, it takes a while to get absorbed in the bloodstream.

• How long do the effects of CBD gummies last?

It all depends on you and your organism. The effects won't last the same amount of time for two different people. It all comes to how much CBD you've consumed. The effects usually last from 2 to 6 hours, but that can be changed with the dose you've taken. If you're not experienced, you should start with a small number of full-spectrum CBD gummies.

• Can you overdose on CBD?

It's impossible to overdose on the full-spectrum CBD gummies even if you consumed too much of them. But to avoid any side effects that may come with the overconsumption, you should start with consuming small doses of the CBD gummies. You can monitor the effects, so you'll know when you feel the best and at what dose.

• Are CBD gummies legal?

You can check whether the full-spectrum CBD gummies contain less than 0.3% THC. If the answer is yes, then you don't have to worry about breaking the law because you aren't doing anything even similar to that. Since the Farm Bill in 2018, it has legalized the usage of CBD products that contain less than 0.3 THC. You're safe.

Conclusion - Best CBD Gummies Review 2022

No matter how bad the anxiety is or how much stress you're feeling, there is a solution to everything. We offered great options for CBD brands from where you can trust the source but also trust the product that you're getting. Because all the brands are great, you'll have only good experiences with them. The CBD gummies are a great way to relax, but they are also amazing for your sweet tooth.

