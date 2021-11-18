The last year made many of us realize the desire for not only space from busy 'city life' but also within the walls of our own homes. Welcome to 10400 US Highway 10 East located just outside of Missoula City proper. This charming home is perched on a bluff and boasts just over 2 acres of land with no HOA or Covenants. You are met with a large entry patio with well established flowering vines and a designated hot tub niche that is currently occupied by a quintessential porch swing. An additional deck runs the entire length of the East side of the home and contains direct access to the mudroom. This mudroom is the perfect place to keep winter gear ready for fun, whether sledding on the property or skiing the slopes.
6 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $575,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Resident grizzly and cubs find lots of unsecured food in Missoula's North Hills.
The story was shot on the reservation with a fluent speaker coaching the cast on their dialogue.
Former UM Lady Griz head basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has filed a lawsuit against the University of Montana for sex discrimination, according to court documents filed last week in federal court in Missoula.
If built, the area that is currently the 152-acre Larchmont course could hold up to 2,000 housing units.
Forecasters say a powerful storm will sweep through Montana and Wyoming early this week and bring high winds that are expected to blow down trees and power lines.
Taylor Simonson, 38, went missing in the Blue Mountain area on Oct. 12.
Homelessness is on the rise in the Bitterroot Valley. Advocates urge residents to look after the homeless and help them locate a warming shelter for this winter.
Dr. Justin Buls has been subject to “timeouts” on Facebook and has called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be “executed for the crimes he has committed on humanity.”
Jason Dean Hager, 56, of Lolo admitted selling methamphetamine to an undercover informant.
Alex S. Schmidt, 49, was booked into the Missoula County jail on Thursday afternoon. He is charged with five felony counts of burglary.