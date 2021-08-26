Back on Market - no fault of home! The last year made many of us realize the desire for not only space from busy 'city life' but also within the walls of our own homes. Welcome to 10400 US Highway 10 East located just outside of Missoula City proper. This charming home is perched on a bluff and boasts just over 2 acres of land with no HOA or Covenants. You are met with a large entry patio with well established flowering vines and a designated hot tub niche that is currently occupied by a quintessential porch swing. An additional deck runs the entire length of the East side of the home and contains direct access to the mudroom. This mudroom is the perfect place to keep winter gear ready for fun, whether sledding on the property or skiing the slopes.
6 Bedroom Home in Clinton - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The long-simmering controversy over access to a remote road in the upper reaches of the West Fork of the Bitterroot has turned up a notch this summer after a landowner built a new gate.
- Updated
The body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old woman who went missing while hiking in the Beartooth Mountains in early July, was recovered on Sunday.
Lawyers are requesting class certification after 18 more women have come forward with similar allegations of gender discrimination and harassment.
Kennett C. Standingrock, 26, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping and intimidation including physical harm or confinement — all felonies.
The Missoula Board of Health said Tuesday it would continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for quarantining COVID-19 close c…
The International Rescue Committee in Missoula currently has seven Afghan refugees completing processing and is set to receive three more.
Around 75 community members rallied at city hall, demanding transparency from law enforcement.
Fireweed as tall as a horse’s saddlehorn has colored over the fire scar at Clearwater Crossing, and a new bridge will help horses and hikers enter this edge of the Great Burn proposed wilderness area.
Both the elementary and high school districts experienced a drop in enrollment, which is an important factor when determining school funding.
Local parents are suing Missoula County Public Schools, Target Range and Hellgate Elementary over masking requirements to prevent the spread o…