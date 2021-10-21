Immerse yourself in a life of leisure with this beautiful custom-built home. The impressive 4,000 Sq. Ft. layout offers 6 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, plus plenty of living space with a great flow ready for entertaining. In the living room, vaulted ceilings are on show along with large windows, on-trend flooring, and a fireplace for a cozy ambience. The main-level owner's suite, with a walk-in closet and ensuite, will delight and there is also a partially finished basement ready for you to add the final touches. For the eager cook, a suite of quality appliances awaits in the kitchen and there is plenty of storage within the beautiful wood cabinetry.Sit back and relax on the spacious deck as you take in the sweeping views over the one-acre lot and the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains.
6 Bedroom Home in Florence - $650,000
