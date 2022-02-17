6 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $759,900

Perfectly perched custom home to take in spanning mountain and Grass valley views, or from the hot tub if you prefer a beautiful soak. New Roof, new high end appliances, new custom pellet stove, and re-model in late 2021. New custom exterior doors delivered next week. All upgrades to an already great property. Tasteful touches shine throughout this custom built home. 4 bedrooms, 2 bonus rooms, 3.5 bath, 3900 square feet, hardwood floors, generous master suite, and wrap around deck to enjoy Montana's beauty. Private end of the road rural feel with just a quick drive to to Missoula. A dynamic floor plan completes this spacious home. Please call/text 406 240 9435 Joe Cummings or your real estate professional for more information.