6 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $899,900

Beautiful Mountain and Sunset views and tons of space! What more can you ask for? This open concept home boasts 3,260 sqft consisting of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, which include 2 master bedrooms with en suites on the main floor. Separate breakfast nook and dining area provide the perfect amount of space for entertaining. The garage has also been extended to be long enough to fit a truck and includes a canoe storage rack. Relax on the private deck off the back master suite while enjoying the gorgeous views and tranquility of the quietest neighbors around, as this home backs up to Frenchtown's historic cemetery. Located moments from hiking, biking, fishing or kayaking, spread out at home or outside and enjoy life under the Big Sky!

