Beautiful Mountain and Sunset views and tons of space! What more can you ask for? This open concept home boasts 3,260 sqft consisting of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, which include 2 master bedrooms with en suites on the main floor. Separate breakfast nook and dining area provide the perfect amount of space for entertaining. The garage has also been extended to be long enough to fit a truck and includes a canoe storage rack. Relax on the private deck off the back master suite while enjoying the gorgeous views and tranquility of the quietest neighbors around, as this home backs up to Frenchtown's historic cemetery. Located moments from hiking, biking, fishing or kayaking, spread out at home or outside and enjoy life under the Big Sky!
6 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers stopped a maroon-colored GMC SUV with outstanding felony warrants around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday near Paxson Street and Brooks Street.
A representative for onX says they're hiring scores of workers and have signed nonbinding letter of intent for a yet-to-be constructed building at the Riverfront Triangle.
Spanning from Jan. 18 to Feb. 21, campus had five students self-report being drugged on separate occasions. These students also notified SARC that others were possibly slipped doses too, totaling 10 individuals targeted in a month’s time.
Suspect accused of making violent threats against Big Sky pleads not guilty, released to parents' custody
Parker Abbott, 18, was released on Monday afternoon from Missoula's jail as part of a comprehensive release plan. He is now on house arrest.
Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap, 14, was reported missing last month after she didn't show up for school on Feb. 16.
It is estimated to weigh about 200 pounds.
Christopher R. Clark is charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.
Missoula lawyer Milton Datsopoulos, whose legal career ranged from student malfeasance to the core of Montana’s mining economy, has died at 81.
"Undoubtedly, tens of thousands of slices of pizza provided sustenance to the many Missoulian workers who became our friends," said Bridge Pizza co-founder Shirley Juhl. "Great neighbors that we are sad to see leave."
The boy was driving a Polaris X2 800 ATV near Canal Road around 2:50 p.m.