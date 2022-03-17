If you're looking for space you will certainly find it here! This open concept home boasts 3,260 sqft consisting of 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, which include 2 master bedrooms with en suites on the main floor. Separate breakfast nook and dining area provide the perfect amount of space for entertaining. The garage has also been extended to be long enough to fit a truck and includes a canoe storage rack. Relax on the private deck off the back master suite and enjoy the tranquility of the quietest neighbors around, as this home backs up to Frenchtown's historic cemetery. Located moments from hiking, biking, fishing or kayaking, spread out at home or outside and enjoy life under the Big Sky!
6 Bedroom Home in Frenchtown - $949,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Public social gatherings previously hosted at the president’s house will be moved to the Prescott House on campus. Additionally, the president will receive a housing stipend.
Although the sow and three cubs of the year haven’t yet been seen this spring, a group of activists have already sent letters to state and federal officials calling for the grizzlies’ protection.
One human resources manager estimated that the city has replaced 75% of its key leaders throughout the pandemic.
Christopher R. Clark is charged with two counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and three counts of criminal endangerment, all felonies.
Evan D. Petroff, 33, is charged with two felonies and four misdemeanor counts.
Officers are investigating the accident, which happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raser Drive and Cemetery Road.
The two-story garage on a residential property is believed to complete loss.
A member of the Missoula city council, Mike Nugent, said that state lawmakers have prohibited Missoula from implementing rent control.
The driver, a 69-year-old woman, was traveling westbound around 9:25 a.m. on Sunday. The accident occurred at mile marker 106 near Marion.
Beyond the numbers – 45 bears trapped, 30 euthanized, 19 relocated – are some surprising details on bear behavior in the 2021 Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s annual Grizzly Bear Relocation Report.