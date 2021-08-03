6 Mile Meadows presents the beautiful Monarch floor plan, to be built by Gooden Construction. This state of the art home offers a luxurious and modern space, in a true Montana setting. The open concept floor plan features 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms throughout 3 spacious levels of living space. The main floor includes the gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, a large great room, and a private master suite. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, a game/bonus room, and an open loft that overlooks the living space below. The walkout, lower level features 2 additional bedrooms, a spacious family room, a game room, and additional storage space. The living space extends outdoors and includes a private deck, screened-in porch, and patio. Situated on 20 private acres, just 20 minutes from Missoula.
6 Bedroom Home in Huson - $1,450,000
