Large home, orchard, shop with guest quarters, lean to's, gardens, greenhouse, underground cellar, all under a canopy of ponderosa pines on a fully fenced and irrigated 5ac.....what more could you ask for? This property has everything you need to be self sustainable, yet less than 30 min from Missoula. The home features 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office area, two living rooms and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. The deck off of the kitchen provides a great space for entertaining and is all prepped and wired for your hot tub. The fully producing orchard has been meticulously maintained and has 26 apple, 2 plum, 2 pear, and 2 apricots tree and is irrigated with UGS. 2 large garden areas are set up and ready for your green thumb. The shop is equipped with a two bedroom guest quarters that could be used as a rental or air bnb. Listed by Tyler Hobbs.