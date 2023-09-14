Large home, orchard, shop with guest quarters, lean to's, gardens, greenhouse, underground cellar, all under a canopy of ponderosa pines on a fully fenced and irrigated 5ac.....what more could you ask for? This property has everything you need to be self sustainable, yet less than 30 min from Missoula. The home features 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office area, two living rooms and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops. The deck off of the kitchen provides a great space for entertaining and is all prepped and wired for your hot tub. The fully producing orchard has been meticulously maintained and has 26 apple, 2 plum, 2 pear, and 2 apricots tree and is irrigated with UGS. 2 large garden areas are set up and ready for your green thumb. The shop is equipped with a two bedroom guest quarters that could be used as a rental or air bnb. Listed by Tyler Hobbs.
6 Bedroom Home in Huson - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a whole industry in Montana built around helping out-of-state customers avoid a sales tax on their expensive RVs and vehicles in their…
Sharyl Allen, a candidate for Superintendent of Montana's Office of Public Instruction, has left multiple school districts under contentious c…
Voters also backed Bob Campbell and Lynn-Wood Fields in the Ward 5 primary.
A 33-year-old man was killed in front of the Poverello Center Wednesday night after being hit by a passenger car.
Burns St. Bistro has had a loyal following since it opened near the railroad tracks in 2012.