This executive home features 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, open entry to the dining, kitchen and living room. You will find tastefully designed finishes including High-end Sienna Beige granite countertops throughout including all baths, kitchen and fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with walnut cabinets providing a beautiful cooking space with stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen you will be greeted by the dining room that leads out to a large cedar deck perfect for entertaining. The main level master suite consists of a private bathroom with dual vanities, marble and tile walk in shower with rain shower head, and a 95 gallon two person jetted tub with an on board inline heater, and walk-in closet. call/text Bob Olson at 406-239-0435 or your Real estate professional today.
6 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,095,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We are massage therapists, students, teachers, sales clerks, cooks, mechanics, young families and single moms who bring value to our community and wish to keep Missoula our home.”
“We are excited to be a part of the solution here in Missoula that addresses the critical housing shortage," said one of the developers.
Vincent Burrafato of Missoula was traveling northbound on the southbound sidewalk at the intersection of Orange Street and Third Street.
Witnesses say around 1:30 p.m. a semi-truck was traveling eastbound off I-90 when it flew off the freeway and struck multiple parked cars in the parking lot of the cracker barrel.
Missoula voters approved both levies for the Missoula County Public Schools district in final results released from the spring school election.
The National Transportation and Safety Administration is investigating the cause of the crash of the yellow Bearhawk plane.
One person died in a vehicle versus bicyclist accident on Orange Street Monday afternoon.
Martin S. Jochens, 59, is charged with one felony county of sexual intercourse without consent.
Sentinel is looking for a new head girls basketball coach after Sarah Pfeifer resigned.
Cody S. Johnson, 31, was charged with four felonies. He was found not guilty of all four counts in a Missoula District Court three-day trial that wrapped up on April 22.