6 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $1,095,000

This executive home features 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms, open entry to the dining, kitchen and living room. You will find tastefully designed finishes including High-end Sienna Beige granite countertops throughout including all baths, kitchen and fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with walnut cabinets providing a beautiful cooking space with stainless steel appliances. Right off the kitchen you will be greeted by the dining room that leads out to a large cedar deck perfect for entertaining. The main level master suite consists of a private bathroom with dual vanities, marble and tile walk in shower with rain shower head, and a 95 gallon two person jetted tub with an on board inline heater, and walk-in closet. call/text Bob Olson at 406-239-0435 or your Real estate professional today.