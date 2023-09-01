Nestled in the pine trees above Lolo, this luxurious home is under construction by MTV Construction, renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship & attention to detail. Fabulous space for living & entertaining, boasting an open floor plan, seemingly connecting the gourmet kitchen, dining areas, & living room with direct access to the spacious partially covered deck. Perfect for indoor & outdoor entertaining or relaxation. The kitchen features Thermador appliances, custom cabinetry, a large center island, accented by a large window looking out to the pines. The living room is highlighted by a stunning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and a 12' sliding door to the deck. Wait until you see the primary suite - vaulted ceilings, sliding door to deck, heated floors in the bathroom & shower, free standing tub & double vanities. There is the laundry room, pantry, 2 guest bedrooms, full bath on the main floor. Daylight walkout lower level 1 ensuite, 2 more bedrms, 4th bath, family room, storage.