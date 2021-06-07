6 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $689,000

Great custom home on one of the best lots in Ponderosa Heights! The home has six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with over 4000 sf of livable space. The home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, lots of light, custom doors and trim, wood clad windows, and lots of built ins. The main level features a large family room with floor to ceiling windows and a beautiful stone/wood fireplace with built in bookshelves. The kitchen is incredibly open and has a large granite island, lots of workspace, custom cabinetry, tile flooring and a large pantry. The kitchen accesses both the private back deck and the dining area. The main level also features a great master suite with a walk-in closet, beautiful tile shower and a separate soaking tub. There are two more bedrooms and a second full View More