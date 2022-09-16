6 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $899,000

WOW!! This 4,700+ square foot home sits on almost one acre above Lolo town and offers phenomenal views as well as privacy, with classic timber frame accents. You will find 6 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms spanning three floors, with the primary bedroom on the main floor. The kitchen has custom walnut cabinets, granite counters and tons of storage. It is open to the living room, which boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a tall hand-finished concrete fireplace with hand-made solid walnut mantle. The dining room also opens to the living room, and offers french doors to the large back deck. The primary bedroom has it's own access to the back deck, as well as an impressive ensuite bathroom with a large jetted soaking tub, custom tile walk-in shower with dual shower heads and double vanities. Upstairs, there are 4 generously-sized bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, 1 spacious full bathroom, and a loft overlooking the living room. The daylight walkout basement offers a large great room, the 6th bedroom, an extra flex room/office, and a full bathroom. Outside is a landscaped yard with apple and cherry trees, decks on three sides, and a large fire pit area. For energy efficiency, the home was constructed with ICF foundation, extra spray foam/fiberglass insulation, and low-E windows. There are so many features to list, please read the features and amenity sheet for additional details.