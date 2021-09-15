 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,195,000

This beautiful, modern tudor style home located just outside of Missoula, is everything you've been looking for. The property has 6 bedrooms, 4+bathrooms, and 5,583 Sq. Ft. of living space all located on an almost a half acre lot and direct walking access to common area leading to the Clark Fork River. When you first enter the home, you are greeted by a large open living area. The living space is carpeted for comfort, and features a floor to ceiling focalpoint window that showcases the beautiful surrounding forest. The living area backs up to the kitchen space; complete with a large island, hood & range, granite countertops, and wooden cabinets - perfect for the avid chef. On this floor, you'll also find a formal dining area and guest bathroom. As you walk up the balcony staircase to the second floor, you find the huge master bedroom; including an outdoor balcony, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and full ensuite with a large tub and additional shower. You'll also find three extra bedrooms and two full bathrooms. When you make your way into the finished basement, you'll find extra living quarters. The fully finished basement includes 2 extra bedrooms with egress windows, a full guest bathroom, family room, workout room, and an additional home theater room. As you explore the exterior of the home, you'll notice the large, attached 2 door garage with one stall that is extra long for up to 3 cars, and huge, fully landscaped backyard complete with a stone patio - perfect for entertaining family and friends! Enjoy the best Missoula county has to offer, while enjoying the peace that comes with living outside city limits.

