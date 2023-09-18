This is a rare opportunity to own your dream home on Stone Mountain, near the Highlands Golf Course, and the Keep Restaurant. Postured boldly on the last lot of the high side of the street, you will enjoy having open space to the east and protected breath-taking views to the west and north. The home's floor plan boasts of space with open rooms and gas fireplaces on both levels. The customizations within the home include kitchen appliances, countertops, lighting and fixtures throughout the home's 4.5 bathrooms. With your choice of master suites in both the basement and on the main level, you will not be challenged to find comfort and the ease of living that you will experience here. The picturesque windows in each room allow the warming rays of the sun to brighten your day. To learn more, call Kevin Noland at 406-274-4168 or Jeanette McNamee at 406-396-9261 or your real estate professional.