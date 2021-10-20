Stunning 27ac property within 15 minutes of the Missoula airport! The 7800+sf home has taken great advantage of its magnificent southern exposure. 4 of the 6 bedrooms are ensuites. Fabulous space for entertaining! This floor pLan could not be better in accommodating every family member with the utmost of privacy and individual space. The main floor offers the master suite on the west side of the home, an office off of the main kitchen/dining area and a guest suite on the east side. 800sf greenhouse for your year round enjoyment. 20'x40' aprx shop, corrals. Oak hardwood flooring, marble accents, soaring ceilings - so much to appreciate in this beautifully designed home. More acreage available. Call Paulette McMannis at 406-880-4988 or your real estate professional
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missoula police responded to a hit and run on Saturday evening near WinCo Foods in Missoula that left one woman dead.
- Updated
Montana is on pace for 2021 to soon eclipse the number of COVID-19 deaths it suffered in 2020, a year vaccines weren't available.
"As the Hob Nob turns 20 and our lease is coming to an end, we have decided the time has come to hang up our aprons and retire from the restaurant business."
About 150 students rallied in front of Main Hall on Friday afternoon and called for the University of Montana to fire computer science professor Rob Smith —or for him to resign.
"We do a big emphasis on music and art and color and that kind of thing.”
- Updated
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said.
Restoring the North Coast Hiawatha rail line could generate $271 million in economic benefits to seven states it would serve.
Missoula police responded to shots fired in a road rage incident on Saturday evening in the Northside neighborhood.
- Updated
- 8 min to read
Idaho bowhunter Raymond Jones went missing on his son's 12th birthday, Sept. 7, 1968. Fifty-three years later, Jones' body was found by another bowhunter, solving a mystery that had long haunted his relatives, including his only son.
A 29-year-old Missoula resident died from complications due to COVID-19 on Oct. 12, according to his obituary.