6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,500,000

One of the Grand Dames of the University District. This magnificent home was built in 1940 and lovingly restored by the current owners. A breathtaking staircase in the entry of the home sets the stage for the historic beauty throughout this home. Original wood floors, incredibly high ceilings, wide trim and a fireplace are true to the era of the home, while the large gas range, stainless appliances and concrete counters insure the home functions as a modern residence. The main level of the home includes a generous living room and formal dining room, as well as a study with a closet, and a bathroom. On the second floor there are six spacious bedrooms, the largest of which includes a fireplace.