Perfectly perched on over 28 acres, under 20 minutes from Downtown Missoula and 10 minutes from the airport, sits the ultimate Montana entertainment house and horse property. Featuring over 9000 Sq. Ft. of carefully designed Montana style living space, with 2 spacious levels, this 6 bedroom 6 bathroom home features a 4500 Sq. Ft. trophy room complete with beautiful exposed wood beams, stone clad walls, fireplace, and stairs, as well as a full custom bar and mural by artist Paul Barker; making it the ultimate venue to entertain. Perfect for all horse enthusiasts, this one-of-a-kind property also features top of the line amenities including a 36 Ft. X 36 Ft. horse barn with 3 horse stalls complete with 2 geothermal livestock waterers, a hay shed, and spacious corral. Interior features of this well maintained home include a spacious floor plan with the upper level family room, formal dining room, and kitchen that features granite countertops and custom cabinets. The large, lavish master suite with walk-in closet and deluxe master bath with granite countertops, a jacuzzi tub, and a sizable custom tile walk-in shower. Currently used as a media/theater room, the walkout lower level family room features an additional wet bar and offers even more entertaining space. The interior living room easily overflows outside to an immaculate landscaped yard. Complete with beautiful stone work, the back patio offers an inviting space perfect for taking in the views of the Missoula Valley or additional space to entertain. With close proximity to Missoula amenities, this property is the perfect location to enjoy privacy and seclusion.
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.
Public health officials in Missoula encourage the public to resume wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, echoing the Centers for Disease Control.
The Mustard Seed, a longtime Missoula restaurant, will have a new location with rooftop dining. Also, Sunday Streets Missoula is back in a new location.
Unhoused people living under and around the Reserve Street Bridge will not be asked to leave until there is a safer, legal option for them.
The Northern Rockies Type 1 team that managed the Thorne Creek fire as part of the West Lolo Complex in the first two weeks of the blaze will retake command on Saturday morning.