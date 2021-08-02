6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,599,000

Perfectly perched on over 28 acres, under 20 minutes from Downtown Missoula and 10 minutes from the airport, sits the ultimate Montana entertainment house and horse property. Featuring over 9000 Sq. Ft. of carefully designed Montana style living space, with 2 spacious levels, this 6 bedroom 6 bathroom home features a 4500 Sq. Ft. trophy room complete with beautiful exposed wood beams, stone clad walls, fireplace, and stairs, as well as a full custom bar and mural by artist Paul Barker; making it the ultimate venue to entertain. Perfect for all horse enthusiasts, this one-of-a-kind property also features top of the line amenities including a 36 Ft. X 36 Ft. horse barn with 3 horse stalls complete with 2 geothermal livestock waterers, a hay shed, and spacious corral. Interior features of this well maintained home include a spacious floor plan with the upper level family room, formal dining room, and kitchen that features granite countertops and custom cabinets. The large, lavish master suite with walk-in closet and deluxe master bath with granite countertops, a jacuzzi tub, and a sizable custom tile walk-in shower. Currently used as a media/theater room, the walkout lower level family room features an additional wet bar and offers even more entertaining space. The interior living room easily overflows outside to an immaculate landscaped yard. Complete with beautiful stone work, the back patio offers an inviting space perfect for taking in the views of the Missoula Valley or additional space to entertain. With close proximity to Missoula amenities, this property is the perfect location to enjoy privacy and seclusion.