Two houses on just under an acre in Target Range! The main home has four bedrooms and 3.5 baths and has been beautifully remodeled. The attached garage has one side that is a double car garage and the third bay on the other side of the wall is oversized and currently used as a woodworking shop. To call this a triple car garage is an understatement. There is even a half bath in the third bay of the garage. The second home is a 2bd1 bath home all on one level. Adjacent to the 2bd home is a 5 bay structure to store cars, boats, campers or whatever your heart desires. Thoughtful details throughout the main home, include under-vanity lighting in the bathrooms that automatically illuminates when you walk into the room. The kitchen of the main home has a massive, stone top island, six burner gas range with a griddle, subzero, refrigerator, under cabinet and under counter lighting. There is even lighting underneath the walnut railing, down to the separate guest suite inside the main home.