6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,825,000

Own a unique slice of Heaven with sweeping views of Missoula Valley! Perched above town in the South Hills on 6.3 acres, the views of this modern mountain farm house can't be beat. This rustic/modern home features 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, over 5,500 SqFt of living space and a 2,400 SqFt detached shop, all perfectly placed to take in the Montana skyline. The thoughtfully designed open floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining. With concrete countertops, plank wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, a large primary suite, finished basement, an abundant amount of storage and mature landscaping, not a detail was overlooked. Right through the front door from outdoor recreation and under 10 minutes to downtown, this home offers a convenient location to Missoula's amenities.