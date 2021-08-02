6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $1,975,000

This beautiful custom-built home is a true masterpiece of design and craftsmanship situated on 27 acres of prime hayfields and timber. With approximately 7,800 Sq. Ft. of luxurious living space, this home sets the bar for unparalleled comfort and views. It has 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a generous open kitchen with a beautiful formal dining room. There are four separate decks on both levels, as well as a lower-level patio, providing ample room for entertaining family and friends. High vaulted ceilings with large windows enable you to take advantage of amazing views that span the Missoula, Bitterroot and 9 Mile Valleys. The lower level of this impeccably maintained home contains another full living space ideal for guests or even a live-in nanny. The lower level also contains a large mud/hobby room which leads to an attached year-round fully functional greenhouse. The listing also includes a heated 20 x 40 shop for storage of toys or tinkering. Whether you enjoy magnificent vistas, gardening, riding horses, privacy, or watching the elk that graze on your hillside, this property is for you. These are incredible features that are only minutes away from Missoula. It is a must-see property with endless opportunities. Additional adjoining acreage (up to 234 acres) is available for purchase with the house.