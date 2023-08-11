For those who a looking for an executive level luxury home, with an unbeatable Montana skyline view – this home fits the bill. Situated above the pines and meandering Bitterroot River this home is tucked away in the highly sought-after Lower Miller Creek. This main level open-concept home was thoughtfully designed and customized to sit on a large lot to maximize the beautiful view. Custom shaker cabinets, a walnut island and marble countertops add to the highly appointed chef’s kitchen that feature GE Monogram pro style appliances and a spacious walk-in pantry. You’ll love the privacy of the ensuite, located in its own wing, with a cozy fireplace and another large window featuring the amazing mountain view. The bathroom has a classic clawfoot soaker tub with a separate walk-in glass shower, dual vanities, walk-in closet, separate water closet, and a dual zone HVAC system to maintain the upmost comfort. Seller is related to the listing agent. As you move through the first floor – you’ll enjoy absolutely stunning wide plank white oak flooring as you’re guided back to another set of main floor bedrooms or a well-appointed office, laundry room, and loft/bonus room over the garage. If you still need a little more room – just wait. There’s a walk-out lower level with an additional 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, including a second private suite. The lower level makes for a fantastic entertaining area with another fireplace, wet bar, and generous covered patio. Home Specs: 6 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 2550 sqft main level, 2440 lower level, 340 sqft bonus room/loft over 3+ car garage, .96 acre. The home price includes a $40,000 landscape allowance. Additionally, the area directly behind the house currently has a large ponderosa pine grove. This grove could be thinned and/or recontoured slightly to open up the view of the Bitterroot River, should the buyer desire. Interested buyers should meet with the builder to discuss these possibilities if they have an interest in altering the current natural landscape. Please call Mark Twite 406-880-1956 or your real estate professional for more information