Stunning 101ac property within 15 minutes of the Missoula airport! The 7800+sf home has taken great advantage of its magnificent southern exposure. 4 of the 6 bedrooms are ensuites. Fabulous space for entertaining! This floor plan could not be better in accommodating every family member with the utmost of privacy and individual space. Main floor offers master suite on the west side of the home, office off of the main kitchen/dining area & guest suite on the east side. 800sf greenhouse for your year round enjoyment. 30'x40' aprx shop, corrals. Oak hardwood flooring, marble accents, soaring ceilings-so much to appreciate in this beautifully designed & meticulously maintained home. More or less acreage available. Call Paulette McMannis at 406-880-4988 or your real estate professional
6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $2,775,000
