6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $4,775,000

Stunning 261 ac ranch within 15 minutes of the Missoula airport! 9 contiguous parcels make up this spectacular offering. You have most likely never seen better views or more usable and private lands than what this property has. You need to see to appreciate! The 7800+sf home has taken great advantage of its magnificent southern exposure. 4 of the 6 bedrooms are ensuites. Fabulous space for entertaining! This floor pLan could not be better in accommodating every family member with the utmost of privacy and individual space. The main floor offers the master suite on the west side of the home, an office off of the main kitchen/dining area and a guest suite on the east side. So many details.... please call Paulette McMannis at 406-880-498, or your real estate professional