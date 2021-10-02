6 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $489,500

Looking for a centrally-located property w/ room to spread out? It's hard to find a large home w/ a big yard conveniently situated in the core of Missoula, but look no further! Welcome to 1861 35th Street, a 1956 ranch-style home offering over 3300 sf of finished living space. Want a nice yard, too? This flat, 1/4 acre corner lot is sure to please. Here you have plenty of space, inside & outside, to host family gatherings & entertain guests. This coveted Bellevue Addition neighborhood presents wide streets w/ lots of parking & big sidewalks. Easy access to pubs, eateries, parks, schools, churches, shopping, medical services, public transportation, & more. Residents walk & bike just about everywhere. You'll love Missoula 's up & coming Southgate Triangle!